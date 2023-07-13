Tree of Life synagogue mass shooter eligible for death penalty, jury finds

Robert Bowers was convicted on 63 charges for killing 11 Jews in the Pittsburgh place of worship - the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history

A federal jury on Thursday decided that Robert Bowers, the convicted mass shooter of Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, is eligible for the death penalty.

The trial will now move into the final phase in which the jury will hear evidence before deciding if Bowers – who killed 11 Jews in the northeastern U.S. state of Pennsylvania – should be sentenced to death or to life in prison.

Bowers was convicted of gunning down the Jewish congregants after he stormed the synagogue with a semi-automatic assault-style rifle and three handguns, in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history. He allegedly told investigators after his arrest that he wanted to kill Jewish people, according to the criminal complaint.

Bowers offered to plead guilty if the death penalty was taken off the table, but prosecutors turned him down. He was convicted in June on all 63 charges against him, including 11 counts of hate crimes resulting in death.

Defense attorney Judy Clarke admitted at trial that Bowers was the shooter, but asked the jurors to "scrutinize his intent" in the attack.