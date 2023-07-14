U.S. President Biden forgives $39 billion in ‘unmanageable’ student debt

The Education Department says the relief addresses what it described as 'historical inaccuracies' in the count of payments that qualify for forgiveness

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration will forgive $39 billion in student debt for over 804,000 borrowers, the Education Department said Friday, describing the relief as a result of tweaking the income-driven repayment (IDP) plans.

The department said the relief addresses what it described as “historical inaccuracies” in the count of payments that qualify for forgiveness under IDR plans.

"For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness," Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said, Reuters reported.

Those in debt will be eligible for forgiveness if they made either 20 or 25 years of monthly IDR payments. The IDR program caps payment requirements for lower-income borrowers and forgives their remaining balance after a set number of years.

Biden has said he will pursue new measures to provide student loan relief after the Supreme Court blocked his plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in debt.

The Education Department has launched a regulatory "rule-making" process to pursue his $430 billion loan relief plan, a process that is expected to take months.

This relatively smaller relief falls under a separate, payment-count adjustment program that the Biden administration announced in April last year, the department noted.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration "will continue to fight to make sure Americans can access high-quality postsecondary education without taking on the burden of unmanageable student loan debt."