RFK Jr: Covid targets some races and spares Jews, Chinese

'Covid-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese'

Covid is an "ethnically differentiated" bioweapon that targets certain races while "sparing others, including Jews and Chinese, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently said. The statement offers further compelling evidence of the presidential candidate's ready embrace of conspiratorial explanations and flirtations with anti-Semitism.

The video showing RFK Jr. making the remarks was taken at a recent campaign event and obtained by the New York Post, which published it on Saturday.

“COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” Kennedy said. “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

“We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact,” Kennedy added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1680221572680876032 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“We do know that the Chinese are spending hundreds of millions of dollars developing ethnic bioweapons and we are developing ethnic bioweapons,” he claimed. “They’re collecting Russian DNA. They’re collecting Chinese DNA so we can target people by race.”

The statement drew condemnations from figures and organizations across the political spectrum.