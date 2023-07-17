U.S. Rep. Jayapal apologizes for calling Israel ‘racist state’

These remarks came as Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday during his visit to Washington

Representative Pramila Jayapal, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus in the U.S. Congress, on Sunday apologized for calling Israel a “racist state.”

"I do not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist," Jayapal said in a statement.

"I do, however, believe that (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s extreme right-wing government has engaged in discriminatory and outright racist policies and that there are extreme racists driving that policy within the leadership of the current government," she added.

Her statement comes after Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives distanced themselves from Jayapal’s controversial remarks. Speaking at a progressive conference on Saturday she addressed a group of pro-Palestine protesters.

“I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy, that the dream of a two-state solution is slipping away from us, that it does not even feel possible,” the Washington democrat said.

“While you may have arguments with whether or not some of us onstage are fighting hard enough, I do want you to know that there is an organized opposition on the other side, and it isn’t the people that are on this stage,” she added.

These remarks came as Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday during his visit to Washington, marking the 75th anniversary of Israel’s founding. House Democratic leadership issued a statement on Sunday, declaring that “Israel is not a racist state.”

“As House Democratic leaders, we strongly support Israel’s right to exist as a homeland for the Jewish people,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Whip Katherine Clark, Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar and Vice Chair Ted Lieu said.