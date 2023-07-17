The call is expected to take place Monday evening, as Israeli President Isaac Herzog departs for his visit to Washington and New York

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to speak on the phone with U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday for the first time in months, according to Israeli media reports.

The two leaders will discuss the judicial reform, according to Walla! News. Israel's Channel 12 also confirmed efforts to set up the call.

The call will take place as Israeli President Isaac Herzog departs for his visit to Washington, where he will meet with Biden at the White House.

Israeli media on Sunday reported that Netanyahu berated Israel's Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog, saying the official should have exerted more pressure to secure him an invitation from Biden to visit the White House.

It has been widely speculated that the snub by the Biden administration was due to fundamental disagreements over the judicial reform in Israel that is being carried out by the Netanyahu-led governing coalition.

Meanwhile, Israeli President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to depart for the U.S. on Monday evening for a highly anticipated trip to the United States. During the official visit he will make a rare address to a joint session of Congress.

It has been touted as the second time ever that Israel's president will address a session of both legislative houses. The first time was by Herzog's father, Chaim, who served as Israel's sixth president, over 35 years ago. Isaac Herzog is also the brother of the current Israeli ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog.