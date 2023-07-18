U.S. pres. candidate Haley courts Jewish vote, promises strong support for Israel

Democratic Squad 'cannot continue to spew this hate, not when anti-Semitism is hitting the levels that it is today' says the former governor and UN ambassador

U.S. presidential contender for the Republican party Nikki Haley spoke with i24NEWS in Washington, where she was speaking at the Christians United for Israel (CUFI) summit, and promised to continue being “the most pro Israel candidate” during a press meeting.

Haley recalled her track record of supporting the Jewish state, stating that she will “never let up on that. I will continue to be the most pro Israel candidate that is running for President of the United States.” She promised to ensure that the relationship never degrades from “best friends.”

“I've always fought really hard in support of the pro Israel community. And I'll continue to do so. That's who I am at my core,” the U.S. presidential candidate told i24NEWS, adding she hoped the “strong bond and relationship” was mutual, reiterating her promise to continue “to fight for the things they care about."

Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90 Then-United States Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, visits the Western Wall, in Jerusalem's Old City, during her visit to Israel.

Haley also responded to i24NEWS about the Iranian issues, particularly the UN refusing to acknowledge “Iran for being the terrorists that they are.” The former American ambassador to the international agency said the “regime was not following resolutions when I was there.”

“This regime continues to fund and fuel terrorists, this regime continues to work on building a nuclear bomb. And the UN continues to not say anything about it,” Haley explained, adding “they need to start calling them out. That's the reason Iran has gotten away with so much.”

“You can't work with people who say Death to America Death to Israel,” the former ambassador said in regards to efforts to bring the Iranians back to the negotiating table. “I wish the UN would hold Iran to account. But in my time there they refuse to do it,” Haley concluded that she wouldn’t “count on them doing it now either.”

"I will say this to everyone: anti-Semitism is hate. Anti-Semitism needs to be treated exactly like racism,” the former governor declared, in response to a "squad" of progressive Democratic lawmakers.

Haely said that spewing hate used to be unacceptable, but “Democrats refused to hold these people accountable,” stipulating that if they don't “censure these members of the squad, then they are saying they are okay with it.”

“They cannot continue to spew this hate, not when anti-Semitism is hitting the levels that it is today,” the presidential candidate said she wants a censure “anytime hate comes out of anyone's mouth. We should never tolerate it.”

She concluded, “they always treat anti-Semitism differently than racism. They shouldn't. It's just as evil and they need to start calling it out to be that way."