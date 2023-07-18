Warm phone call with Biden includes White House invitation for Netanyahu - reports

Israeli media reports that the invitation for Prime Minister Netanyahu to Washington specifically includes the Oval Office

During a phone call between Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden, described as long and warm, media reported on Tuesday sources saying a White House invitation was extended to the Israeli leader.

According to one report, an Israeli official told Walla! News’ Barak Ravid that Biden said twice he “expects to see him [Netanyahu] in the Oval Office soon.” Channel 12 also quoted an official from Jerusalem, saying the invitation was specifically to the White House.

AFP A split image depicting Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin (L) Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden.

The conversation came after months without direct communication. The prime minister's office (PMO) said the call focused on strengthening the two countries’ strong alliance between, curbing threats from Iran and its "metastases," and expanding the circle of regional peace.

The highlight of the statement was Biden inviting Netanyahu for a meeting, without either party specifying the exact time or location. U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the two "agreed that they will meet, likely before the end of this year," with a likely date in the fall. It was speculated to be in September, during the UN General Assembly.

Kirby himself said that the in-person meeting was not the primary goal or focus of the call. He also clarified that it didn't change Washington’s concerns over Jerusalem’s judicial reforms or the behavior of Knesset cabinet ministers.

The White House invitation has been picked up apart by Israeli media, with a report on Sunday saying that Netanyahu berated Israel's ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog for having “not done more” in the matter.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 United States Ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides, poses for a picture at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

It turned out, according to a Ynet report, that it was the U.S. ambassador to Israel Tom Nides that secured the phone call that led to the White House invitation. Washington’s envoy raised the possibility with Netanyahu at an American Independence Day celebration, on July 4.