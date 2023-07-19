Israeli agency says lost ancient oil lamps are found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago - report

Israel's Antiquities Authority claim Jewish ceramic lamps are at former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida residence, after being loaned to the White House

Missing for more than three years, a set of ancient ceramic oil lamps have appeared at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate of former U.S. President Donald Trump, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Tuesday.

Loaned by the Israeli agency, the lamps were meant to make a brief appearance at the White House in 2019 for a Hanukkah candle-lighting celebration for the Jewish holiday. Reportedly, the antiquities were intended to be shown off for a major IAA donor, Saul Fox.

Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90 A bronze oil lamp, from the Roman Period, discovered during excavations in the City of David, by Jerusalem Old City.

The transfer of the ancient oil lamp was conditional on the constant accompaniment of an IAA staff member, and then would remain in Fox's possession for a limited time, until they were returned to Israel. In the end, the antiquities never made an appearance at the event.

Restrictions on travel during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 was said to be the reason that prevented the objects from being returned to Israel. The IAA finally learned several months ago that the lamps had ended up at Mar-a-Lago, Haaretz reported.

AP/Andrew Harnik President Donald Trump, center, accompanied by (from left), US special envoy for Iran Brian Hook, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Avraham Berkowitz, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Washington.

The IAA asked officials close to Trump, including former U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman and former Israeli ambassador to Washington Ron Dermer, to intervene to help return the objects. According to Haaretz, these interventions have been unsuccessful so far.

It has not been established whether the former president knows that the antiquities are in his residence. However, through the report on Tuesday, an Israeli official said it was “a misunderstanding” and the antiquities authority “woke up too late” to the problem.

Allegedly, a large number of other sensitive documents were found at Mar-a-Lago that Trump was not allowed to take with him after his presidency. He has since been indicted for retaining some of these documents.