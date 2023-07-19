The resolutions states 'Israel is not a racist or apartheid state; Congress rejects all forms of antisemitism and xenophobia' with near unanimous support

The U.S. Congress passed a resolution on Tuesday evening, declaring "Israel is not a racist or apartheid state; Congress rejects all forms of antisemitism and xenophobia; and the United States will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel."

"We congratulate the overwhelming majority of Democrats in the House of Representatives for voting in favor of a resolution confirming that Israel is not a 'racist or apartheid' state, condemning anti-Semitism and xenophobia,” founder of the Democratic Majority for Israel group, Mark Melman said.

“Israel is a vibrant, multiracial and multireligious democracy, where more than 20% of the population is Arab with equal rights, and most of its Jewish population has roots in the Middle East, North Africa and Ethiopia,” Melman added.

Getty Images via AFP phto / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / TASOS KATOPODIS The House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

The text was adopted by 412 votes in favor and only 9 against, all from the far-left wing of the Democratic Party, particularly the squad surrounding Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Additionally, the Democrats Delia Ramirez, Summer Lee, and Andre Carson voted against, and all Republicans supported the resolution supporting Israel.

The vote came as Israel’s President Isaac Herzog met with U.S. President Joe Biden, and before the Israelis speech at a joint session of Congress to mark the Jewish states’ 75th anniversary.

During their meeting, Biden asserted that the United States' commitment to Israel’s security was "unshakeable". He asserted, "you know that my love for Israel runs deep.”

Herzog was invited by former U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and the current Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, marking his second visit to America since taking office in 2021.