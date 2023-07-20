California resident wins $1bln Powerball jackpot

The winner has to pay a 37 percent tax rate on most of the prize as lottery winnings are considered as ordinary income by the U.S. tax service

A lottery player in the U.S. state of California on Wednesday won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot.

"California has a new Powerball BILLIONAIRE!" the California State Lottery announced on Twitter.

"One lucky ticket sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles was the only ticket across the country to match all 6 numbers in the July 19 Powerball draw, winning the $1 Billion Powerball jackpot," it specified.

This is only the third time the prize has reached the billions. Last November, a single ticket sold in California won a record $2 billion jackpot.

The Wednesday winner can choose to take $558.1 million in cash up front, or receive $1.08 billion, broken into yearly payments over 30 years, which increase by five percent annually, according to the Washington Post. The winner has to pay a 37 percent tax rate on most of the prize as lottery winnings are considered as ordinary income by the U.S. tax service.

"The Golden State luck was in full force as California also sold SEVEN additional tickets that matched 5 numbers missing just the Powerball, winning $448,750 each," California State Lottery said.