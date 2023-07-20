Trump agrees to return Israeli antiquities that he kept at Mar-a-Lago

Israeli officials had known for several months that the objects were at Trump's house, but efforts to recover them had so far proved unsuccessful

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would soon return oil lamps and coins belonging to Israel that had been kept at the Mar-a-Lago estate for the past several months.

In a statement on behalf of the former president, it was stated that the antiquities had been given to him by a representative of the Israel Antiquities Authority "with the full support of the organization," and that he now intended to return them.

The presence of the Israeli artifacts at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida was revealed earlier this week by the Haaretz newspaper. According to the report, Israeli officials had known for several months that the objects were at Trump's house, but efforts to recover them had so far proved unsuccessful.

The artifacts in question are part of the state treasure collection. On the occasion of Hanukkah in 2019, they had been loaned to the White House with the approval of the director of the Antiquities Authority at the time, but had never been returned since. The news broke out as the politician who is running for the 2024 White House race is already indicted for having taken classified documents after his departure from the White House and storing them in his villa in Florida after leaving office.