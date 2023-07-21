President Herzog meets UN's Guterres in New York

Herzog addresses bias against Israel, 'one-sided view of the conflict in our region' held by the international body

President Isaac Herzog held a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday.

Herzog said he addressed the bias against Israel in the international body, which holds a "one-sided view of the conflict in our region."

Guterres reiterated his opposition to all forms of anti-Semitism, according to a press release by his office, while also condemning terrorism. Despite this, Guterres said any counter-terrorism operations must be conducted with respect to human rights and international law.

He also "reaffirmed support to the two-State solution and stressed the need to refrain from any acts that can undermine it."

The meeting comes after Herzog met with US President Joe Biden and other top officials in Washington, DC.