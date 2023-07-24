Washington said it was 'unfortunate that the vote today took place with the slimmest possible majority'

The U.S. officials on Monday reacted to the Israeli Parliament passing one of the main judicial reform bills that abolished the reasonableness standard despite mass protests.

The White House said it was “unfortunate that the vote today took place with the slimmest possible majority.” The bill passed with 64 votes in the 120-seat Knesset as the vote was boycotted by opposition lawmakers after the last-minute talks about the postponement failed.

"As a lifelong friend of Israel, President Biden has publicly and privately expressed his views that major changes in a democracy to be enduring must have as broad a consensus as possible," said a statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"We understand talks are ongoing and likely to continue over the coming weeks and months to forge a broader compromise even with the Knesset in recess. The United States will continue to support the efforts of President Herzog and other Israeli leaders as they seek to build a broader consensus through political dialogue," it added.

Earlier on Sunday, President Joe Biden called on the Israeli government not to rush "divisive" judicial reforms, given the other “threats and challenges” that Israel is facing.

"It doesn't make sense for Israeli leaders to rush this — the focus should be on pulling people together and finding consensus," the American leader said.

"From the perspective of Israel’s friends in the United States, it looks like the current judicial reform proposal is becoming more divisive, not less," he added.