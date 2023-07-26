White House: ‘Biden, Netanyahu speak candidly with each other’

White House says that 'significant debate and discussion' that are currently happening in Israel on the government’s judicial reform plan are 'healthy'

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday evening that despite concerns about Israel’s judicial reform tensions, U.S. President Joe Biden’s “longstanding relationship” with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allow the two leaders to have “candid” conversation.

“They have a longstanding relationship. They speak candidly with each other. They just spoke last week with each other and had a fulsome conversation,” Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing, when asked whether Biden trusts Netanyahu.

She didn’t reply directly to the question but reiterated that they’ve own each other for a long time and can share their concerns with each other.

“They have a candid conversation to discuss their shared interest as well as their concerns. And that will continue,” she stressed.

According to the White House, “significant debate and discussion” that are currently happening in Israel on the government’s judicial reform plan are “healthy” and are “part of our vibrant democracy.”

“I've said this many times before: Our relationship with Israel - at the core of that relationship is democracy, is our values that we share. And so, we urge authorities, for sure, to protect and respect the right of peaceful assembly. And so, we’ll continue to make sure to relay that,” the spokesperson added.