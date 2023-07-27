According to Grusch, 'non-human' beings had been found on alien space craft

A former intelligence officer and whistleblower David Grusch told a congressional hearing on Wednesday that the U.S. government has conducted a “multi-decade” program collecting crashed UFOs.

According to Grusch, who worked on analysis of unexplained anomalous phenomena (UAP) within a U.S. Department of Defense agency until 2023, “non-human” beings had been found on alien space craft.

“I was informed, in the course of my official duties, of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program, to which I was denied access,” Grusch told the House oversight committee in Washington.

The hearing dealt with his previous claims that the U.S. government secretly obtained alien space craft and was withholding this information from the Congress. Asked if “we have the bodies of the pilots who piloted this craft?” he replied:

“As I’ve stated publicly already in my NewsNation interview, biologics came with some of these recoveries.”

Pressed on the nature of these biologics, Grusch said they were “non-human, and that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the program I talked to, that are currently still on the program.”

According to the former agent, the government had probably known of “non-human” activity since the 1930s. Grusch also told the committee that he had knowledge of “people who have been harmed or injured” due to government efforts to conceal UFO information.