U.S. criticizes Ben-Gvir's visit to Temple Mount, urges preservation of status quo

'Any unilateral action or rhetoric that jeopardizes the status quo is unacceptable,” the U.S. embassy says

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on Thursday criticized Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem earlier today.

“The U.S. stands firmly for the preservation of the historic status quo with respect to the holy sites in Jerusalem,” the embassy said.

“Any unilateral action or rhetoric that jeopardizes the status quo is unacceptable,” it stressed.

This the third visit of the far-right minister to the holy site since the beginning of the year. Hundreds of Jews, who are banned from praying at the Temple Mount, also went there.

"This place - this is the most important place for the people of Israel - where we have to return to show our governance," he said, adding that "unity is important" for the Jewish state.

Earlier on Thursday, Jordan and Egypt condemned Ben-Gvir's visit.

"Israel must stop these provocative actions that only lead to more tension in the area," Cairo's statement said.

Aqaba in turn warned Israel of the "consequences of approving extremists storming Al-Aqsa."

Washington had also previously condemned Ben-Gvir's visits to the Temple Mount as "alarmingly provocative."