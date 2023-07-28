New charges filed against Trump include attempting to delete video footage

Charges include willful retention of national defense information and two obstruction counts after allegedly ordering surveillance footage deleted

Court filings showed that former US president Donald Trump is charged with new charges on Thursday, relating to alleged attempts to delete surveillance footage from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last summer.

Trump is accused of ordering his employees to delete footage subpoenaed by investigators.

The case involves hundreds of pages of classified documents from Trump’s time in the White House. After he left office, the US National Archives and Records Administration made numerous attempts to retrieve the files.

This culminated in an FBI raid on Trump’s Florida home in August 2022, more than a year and a half after he left the White House. He has maintained that, since he was president, he could decide what is and is not classified.

Trump aide Walt Nauta and maintenance worker Carlos de Oliviera are also criminally implicated. Oliviera allegedly told the head of the IT department that “the boss” wanted the footage and a whole server deleted.

The charges against the former president include a count of willful retention of national defense information and two obstruction counts. He pleaded not guilty last month to more than three dozen charges filed against him earlier.

“This is nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him,” his campaign said in a statement.

“Deranged Jack Smith knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt and to get someone other than Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden.”

Meanwhile on Thursday, Trump’s lawyers met with prosecutors over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.