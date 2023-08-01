Man opens fire outside Jewish school in Tennessee

Gunman, reportedly a former student, is reportedly in critical condition after being shot by officers

Officers in Memphis, Tennessee, opened fire on a man shot a handgun outside of a Jewish school when he was refused entry on Monday.

Police were alerted to Margolin Hebrew Academy after school officials said the assailant attempted to enter the building. While currently closed during summer break, there are still some employees and staff in the school, which has been shut down because of the incident.

Police tracked down the suspect's maroon-colored Dodge Ram pickup truck and confronted him. They shot him as he emerged from his vehicle with a gun in his hand. He was last reported receiving medical treatment in critical condition.

Representative Steve Cohen, the congressman representing the area, said the shooter was a former student.

"I am pleased the academy had effective security and that the police acted quickly to protect students," he said in a statement.

The incident is reportedly of a "personal" nature, according to US media reports.

This comes amid high tensions, as Robert Gregory Bowers, the perpetrator of the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue massace in Pittsburgh, awaits a jury decision on whether he faces life in prison or the death penalty.