Trump blasts 'fake indictment,' 'deranged' prosecutor

A sealed indictment reportedly against former US president Donald Trump was issued Tuesday, following Trump warning that he was about to be charged over interfering with the 2020 presidential election.

"I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M.," his campaign said in a statement.

Although the charges are sealed, the timing and US media suggest strongly that it was meant for Trump.