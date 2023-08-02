Fitch Ratings downgrades US credit rating to AA+

'Repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management,' ratings company says

Fitch Ratings lowered the United States’ credit rating to AA+ on Tuesday, down from an AAA rating.

Government officials slammed the move, which comes two months after a debt ceiling crisis was averted by US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the decision was “arbitrary and based on outdated data.”

“Treasury securities remain the world's preeminent safe and liquid asset, and that the American economy is fundamentally strong,” she said.

"It defies reality to downgrade the United States at a moment when President Biden has delivered the strongest recovery of any major economy in the world," said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1686530846491074560 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Fitch said the change was spurred by growing debt and an “erosion of governance” marked by political standoffs over the country’s debt ceiling.

“In Fitch's view, there has been a steady deterioration in standards of governance over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters, notwithstanding the June bipartisan agreement to suspend the debt limit until January 2025,” a statement by the company said.

"The repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management," it said.

The company said it would consider revising the rating in May, while the crisis was ongoing, and maintained this position after the deal was agreed upon.

This is the first time in more than a decade that the US credit rating has been downgraded by a major rating firm. Standard and Poor's (S&P) rating for the US was lowered in 2011 after another impasse on the debt ceiling.