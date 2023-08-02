A seriously wounded Israeli is now in stable condition after undergoing a surgery last night

U.S. “unequivocally” condemned Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Israel’s Ma’ale Adumim that left six people wounded, the U.S. State Department's bureau of Near Eastern Affairs said in a statement.

“We unequivocally condemn today’s terrorist attack in Ma’ale Adumim that resulted in injuries to at least five individuals. We are deeply concerned by the rising levels of violence in the West Bank in recent months and condemn all acts of violence,” the statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, said.

A Palestinian terrorist on Tuesday afternoon opened fire at a group of Israelis near a mall in the West Bank town of Ma'ale Adumim, near Jerusalem. He was identified as 20-year-old Muhannad Mohammad al-Mazaraah, who worked at the city's community center.

The terrorist was neutralized by an off-duty border policeman. Six wounded people, including two in serious condition, were evacuated to the Shaare Zedek and Hadassah Har Hatzofim hospitals.

According to the latest update from the Shaare Zedek hospital, a seriously wounded Israeli is now in stable condition after undergoing a surgery last night. Another moderately wounded victim is in stable condition receiving further treatment, while a lightly wounded person was released from the hospital on Tuesday evening.