Biden wants to arm Taiwan using Ukraine budget - report

The American move underlines the urgency of aiding the self-ruled island, which China considers its own territory

U.S. President Joe Biden will request from Congress to fund arms supplies for Taiwan via a budget for Ukraine, a report said on Wednesday.

According to the Financial Times, the White House’s Office of Management and Budget “will include funding for Taiwan in the supplemental request as part of an effort to accelerate the provision of weapons, according to two people familiar with the plan.”

If the move is approved by the U.S. Congress, it would be the first time Taiwan would receive arms through a system known as “foreign military financing.”

The request is expected to be submitted as early as this month. It comes shortly after the White House announced a Taiwan weapons aid package worth up to $345 million on Friday.

The U.S. would supply Taipei from its stockpiles for the first time, under a system known as “presidential drawdown authority” that has been used to send weapons to Ukraine, according to the report. It underlines the urgency of aiding the self-ruled island, which China considers its own territory, as Beijing in recent months has increased its military activity around it.