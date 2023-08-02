It could take years before Robert Bowers is executed in light of the U.S. Justice Department's moratorium on capital punishment

Robert Bowers, the gunman who killed 11 Jews and wounded six others at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, was sentenced to death by a federal jury on Wednesday.

The jury's decision was unanimous after deliberating for approximately 10 hours over two days. It could still take years before Bowers is executed in light of the U.S. Justice Department's moratorium on capital punishment.

Bowers was convicted of gunning down the Jewish congregants after he stormed the synagogue with a semi-automatic assault-style rifle and three handguns, in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history. He allegedly told investigators after his arrest that he wanted to kill Jewish people, according to the criminal complaint.

He was convicted in June on all 63 charges against him, including 11 counts of hate crimes resulting in death, and offered to plead guilty if the death penalty was taken off the table, but prosecutors turned him down. Last month, a federal jury decided that he was eligible for the death penalty.

Executions are relatively rare in the federal system. Just 50 have been carried out since 1927, the last one on Jan. 16, 2021, when triple murderer Dustin John Higgs died by lethal injection at U.S. Penitentiary, Terre Haute, a maximum security federal prison in Indiana.