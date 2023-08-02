Possible active shooter reported in and around U.S. Senate buildings
U.S. Capitol police urge people in and around buildings to shelter in place
The U.S. Capitol Police said Wednesday that officers were searching in and around Senate Office buildings in response to "a concerning 911 call" about an active shooter on site.
People were urged to shelter in place, but there has been no confirmation of reported gunshots or sightings of an active shooter on the premises.
"Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating," the police statement read. "We will continue to communicate with the public here."
This is a developing story.