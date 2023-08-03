Canada’s PM Trudeau and his wife separate after 18 years of marriage

Trudeau became the second Canadian prime minister to split from his partner while in office after his father and mother separated in 1977

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday evening that he is separating with his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau after 18 years of marriage.

The prime minister’s office confirmed that the couple, who have three children together, signed “a legal separation agreement.” The statement added that they “remain a close family” and will be a “constant presence in their children’s lives.”

Trudeau said in an Instagram post that the decision to separate was made “after many meaningful and difficult conversations.”

The couple asked for privacy ahead of a family vacation scheduled for next week. Trudeau became the second Canadian prime minister to split from his partner while in office after his father and mother separated in 1977.

Trudeau and his wife, a former entertainment reporter, were childhood friends and reconnected in 2003 while cohosting a charity ball. They soon started dating and married in 2005 in Montreal. They have three children together: Xavier, 15, Ella Grace, 14, and nine-year-old Hadrien.