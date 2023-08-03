Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 2020 election conspiracy charges

Trump called it a 'very sad day for America'

Former US president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday after charges were brought before him earlier in the week.

Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya released Trump on condition he not commit any crimes.

After the short hearing, which lasted less than half an hour, Trump is due to appear again on August 28.

Trump responded to the charges, calling it a "very sad day for America."

"If you can't beat him, you persecute him or you prosecute him," he added.

