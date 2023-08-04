Two members of US Navy charged with spying for China

Sailors accused of handing over 'sensitive military information that could seriously jeopardize US national security'

The US charged two Navy seamen on Thursday with spying for China in separate cases, one in San Diego and the other in Los Angeles.

The charges include providing sensitive information to Beijing, such as warship manuals, plans for a major military exercise, and US maritime operations.

The accused, identified as Jinchao Wei and Wenheng Zhao, pleaded not guilty in their respective courts after their arrest Wednesday. Their next court appearance is scheduled for August 8.

"These arrests are a reminder of the relentless, aggressive efforts of the People’s Republic of China to undermine our democracy and threaten those who defend it," said Suzanne Turner of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division.

Beijing "compromised enlisted personnel to secure sensitive military information that could seriously jeopardize US national security."

It is unclear whether the sailors were under the same Chinese handler, and federal prosecutors did not confirm whether they were working in tandem or aware of each other.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1687170899743481856 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Relations between the US and China have deteriorated in recent months despite diplomatic efforts to build up communication between the two powers.

US officials have raised the alarm on Chinese espionage efforts against American interests, with an international scandal erupting after an apparent Chinese spy balloon floated over sensitive sites in the continental US.

China also sentenced an elderly American to life in prison for spying for the US earlier this year.