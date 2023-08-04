U.S. Gazans urge Washington to include them in Israel visa deal

U.S. says its Visa Waiver Program must apply to all American citizens, but many Gazans with U.S. passports have said they were prevented from entering Israel

U.S. citizens with Palestinian papers and families in Gaza are urging Washington to ensure they are included in a reciprocal deal with Israel intended to insure visa-free travel for Americans and Israelis.

Facing a September 30 deadline to qualify its citizens for visa-exempt admission to the United States, Israel said it has loosened access through its main airport and at the West Bank’s boundary for Palestinian Americans. In the first week of the Jewish state’s six-week trial period of easing entry conditions, over 2,000 Palestinian Americans have traveled into or through Israel.

U.S. State Department officials have said the Visa Waiver Program must apply to all American citizens, including those in Gaza, but a number of Palestinian Americans with Gaza identity papers have said they have been prevented from entering Israel.

"I was disappointed it discriminates against people like me. We are specifically excluded from benefiting from this program," Hani Al-Madhoun, a Palestinian American visiting family in Gaza, told Reuters.

The entry restrictions imposed by Israel on Palestinians have made qualification for the visa waiver a test for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, which must show it treats all U.S. passport holders exactly the same, regardless of any other nationality they may hold.

"As an American, I think we should have those benefits because Israelis… are able to come to America without harassment," al-Madhoun charged.

On Thursday, COGAT, the Israeli Defense Ministry agency for liaising with the Palestinians, said on its official website only U.S. citizens holding Palestinian identity cards registered in the West Bank may enter through any of the international border crossings.

The website said that by September 15, additional procedures relevant to Gaza strip residents would be published.