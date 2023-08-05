Many point out that the notion of Jewish deicide — Jews seen as collectively responsible for the killing of Christ — is a noxious anti-Semitic trope

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx took to Instagram on Friday to shared a message perceived by many as flagrantly anti-Semitic. “They killed this dude name Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you? #fakefriends #fakelove,” Foxx wrote in all caps to his 16.7 million followers.

While it wasn't immediately clear who Foxx was targeting, many pointed out that the notion of Jewish deicide — Jews seen as collectively responsible for the killing of Jesus — has for centuries been a key component of Christian anti-Semitism.

Some on social media have likened the post to the anti-Semitic outbursts by disgraced rapper Kanye West.

Jennifer Aniston, who liked Foxx's now-deleted post on Instagram, distanced herself from it shortly thereafter.

“This really makes me sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds – I do NOT support any form of antisemitism,” she stated in an Instagram story. “I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”