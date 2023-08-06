In photos: New York City charges Twitch streamer Kai Cenat for giveaway riots

'People were bleeding from their heads, from their faces... people were suffering out here' says New York City Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey

Popular U.S. influencer Kai Cenat drew a massive crowd to a Manhattan square, promising a game console giveaway, and was charged Saturday by New York police for what turned into a riot, according to AFP.

The alleged instigator, the 21-year-old Cenat, announced Friday that he would give away Sony’s PlayStation 5 console to lucky winners in the crowd. Word of the event went viral and thousands of youths turned up at New York City's Union Square.

Alexi J. Rosenfeld / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP People gather around and cheer for Kai Cenat (C) as members of the NYPD respond to thousands of people gathered for a "giveaway" event in New York City, United States.

Young men started throwing objects from a nearby construction site, targeting people in the crowd and the police, who had rapidly deployed in large numbers.

Yuki IWAMURA / AFP Riots sparked by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who announced a "giveaway" event, in New York's Union Square.

An estimated 1,000 officers were called to respond to the unrest, which left some people injured. Cenat was later charged with inciting a riot and of an unlawful assembly, a New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson told AFP, and four others were charged with felonies.

Yuki IWAMURA / AFP A gathering of people look on at riots sparked by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who announced a "giveaway" event, in New York's Union Square.

The unruly crowd started throwing bottles, debris and even trash cans at police. Some youths also kicked, stomped, and danced on cars.

ALEXI J. ROSENFELD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP People kick a car as members of the NYPD respond to thousands of people gathered for a "giveaway" event announced by popular Twitch live streamer Kai Cenat in Union Square and the surrounding area.

Cenat is massively popular online, with 6.5 million followers on the game streaming site Twitch and four million followers on YouTube, and is a local resident of the Bronx borough in New York.

ALEXI J. ROSENFELD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Plates and chairs are thrown near Chelsea as members of the NYPD respond to the disruptions caused by large crowds during a "giveaway" event hosted by popular Twitch live streamer Kai Cenat in Union Square and the surrounding area.

The unrest started when Cenat posted on Instagram, calling on fans to meet him in Union Square for a live-streamed event that would include a giveaway of the gaming console.

Yuki IWAMURA / AFP People throw ceramic plates and water bottles at police officers during riots sparked by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who announced a "giveaway" event, in New York's Union Square

As many as 5,000 young people, according to U.S. media, gathered swiftly at the square and in surrounding streets in the hopes of seeing the influencer as well as for a chance to win a PS5.

Yuki IWAMURA / AFP People throw trash bins at police officers during riots sparked by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who announced a "giveaway" event, in New York's Union Square.

Footage and photographs from the scenes showed the violent crowd, particularly with young men kicking and smashing cars.

Yuki IWAMURA / AFP People jump on a car during riots sparked by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who announced a "giveaway" event, in New York's Union Square.

"People were bleeding from their heads, from their faces... people were suffering out here," New York City Police Chief, Jeffrey Maddrey, said at a press briefing.

"There were a lot of people, it was uncontrolled... a lot of young people got hurt," he added.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) A person jumps on the top of a car as kicks in the window near Union Square park.

In the end, the police had to use riot dispersal methods, including smoke bombs.