U.S. House Democrats to visit Israel, West Bank this week

Among the issues that are planned to be discussed, is the Israeli government's contentious judicial reform, as well as a two-state solution

A delegation of 24 Democrats of the U.S. House of Representatives is set to visit Israel and the West Bank this week.

The delegates led by House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Representative Steny Hoyer will “hold high-level meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leaders,” according to Hoyer’s press statement.

Among the issues that are planned to be discussed, is Israel's contentious judicial reform that sparked concerns in the White House, as well as a two-state solution.

“The delegation will explore a variety of pressing issues, including the effort to prevent Iran from becoming nuclear capable, prospects for a two-state solution, the ongoing judicial reform debate, combating terror, and the development of the Abraham Accords,” the statement added.

“With this trip, House Democrats reaffirm our commitment to the special relationship between the United States and Israel, one anchored in our shared democratic values and mutual geopolitical interests,” Jeffries was quoted as saying.

The visit comes amid a spike of violence in the West Bank and terror attacks on Israelis. Earlier on Saturday, a Palestinian terrorist from the Islamic Jihad group killed a patrolman in Tel Aviv.

On Sunday, Israel's Shin Bet security agency arrested several individuals suspected of links to the deadly attack. Israeli security forces also shot dead three Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank who were en-route to Israel to perpetrate a terrorist attack.