There was an ongoing brush fire on Native American land, near Cabazon of California's Riverside County

A mid-air helicopter collision on Sunday night resulted in the death of three U.S. firefighters, in Riverside County, California, local KTLA5 reported.

The helicopter was battling a 20-acre brush fire when it crashed around 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time, on Native American land, according to local reports. The collision occurred near the Morongo Casino in Cabazon.

Local officials stated that one helicopter landed safely after the collision, without any injuries, but the second helicopter crashed, killing all passengers onboard.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1688386657496735744 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In a press statement, the U.S. authorities said the three victims were a CAL FIRE division chief, a fire captain, and a contracted pilot. Their names and ages were not released.

During the ongoing wild blaze, the collision caused an additional four-acre fire which was later extinguished, the officials added.

The helicopter was contracted for the local CAL FIRE brigade. The authorities said the investigation is ongoing and further details will be released as it develops.