CUNY probes 4 Jewish profs for ‘discrimination’ against BDS activists

The American university is being accused of a 'witch hunt for Jews who complain about antisemitism'

An advocacy group Students and Faculty for Equality at the City University of New York (SAFE CUNY) reported on Sunday that four pro-Israel Jewish professors were under investigation for alleged “discrimination” against antisemites and BDS activists.

“Four Zionist Jewish Professors who complained about antisemitism on their campuses have now been placed under investigation by CUNY for "discrimination" against BDS and radical Islamist antisemitic activists,” the group tweeted, adding that they “have all the details but cannot share yet.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1688157980964061184 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

They added that all four professors are members of SAFE CUNY and two of them had already been probed, but “one of both new profs may prefer anonymity.” The group accused CUNY of “abhorrently and with impunity” expanding “this witch hunt for Jews who complain about antisemitism,” stressing that the details of the cases are “sickening.”

“We are trying to help these profs get their ducks in a row in a few ways that could take weeks or more,” they specified.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1688263576736153600 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“The situation at CUNY right now is very simple. 4 professors have been placed under "discrimination" investigation for complaining about BDS & radical Islamist antisemitism on their campuses. CUNY Discrimination head, former CAIR Director and BDS activist Saly Abd Alla AND Chancellor Rodriguez must go,” the group urged.

Earlier in May, i24NEWS reported on efforts being taken by CUNY in response to allegations of rampant antisemitism on its campuses. Part of these efforts was the university’s partnership with the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York to create a new CUNY advisory council on Jewish life.