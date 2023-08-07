Over 3,000 U.S. sailors and Marines arrive in Red Sea amid Iran tensions

The deployment adds to a growing U.S. military buildup in tense Gulf waterways

The U.S. Navy said on Monday that two warships with more than 3,000 U.S. military personnel arrived in the Red Sea in response to tanker seizures by Iran.

The U.S. sailors and Marines entered the Red Sea on Sunday after transiting through the Suez Canal in a pre-announced deployment, the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet said in a statement. They arrived on board the USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall warships, providing "greater flexibility and maritime capability" to the Fifth Fleet, the statement from the Bahrain-based command added.

The deployment adds to a growing U.S. military buildup in tense Gulf waterways. The U.S. military says Iran has either seized or attempted to take control of nearly 20 internationally flagged ships in the region over the past two years.

Fifth Fleet spokesman Commander Tim Hawkins told AFP that the additional personnel will assist efforts "to deter destabilizing activity and de-escalate regional tensions caused by Iran's harassment and seizures of merchant vessels.”

In the meantime, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said during a press conference on Monday that U.S. deployments are only serving Washington's interests.

"The U.S. government's military presence in the region has never created security. Their interests in this region have always compelled them to fuel instability and insecurity," he told reporters.

"We are deeply convinced that the countries of the Persian Gulf are capable of ensuring their own security," he stressed.