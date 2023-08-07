Judge throws out Trump defamation suit against sexual assault accuser

Federal judge's ruling said the former president did commit rape 'as the term is understood more broadly'

A defamation lawsuit against former US president Donald Trump’s accuser was thrown out on Monday by a federal judge.

In May, a judge ruled that Trump had sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, which he denies and has appealed. He was ordered then to pay $5 million in damages, even though his conduct was found short of the main charge of rape. This point of contention is the focus of the defamation suit, as Carroll has not withdrawn her rape accusation.

New York District Judge Lewis Kaplan said that the jury in May ruled that Trump had raped Carroll, “as the term is understood more broadly.”

Kaplan said her rape claim is “substantially true,” and that “Mr. Trump did in fact digitally rape Ms. Carroll.”

Carroll, a 79-year-old former writer for Elle magazine, claims that the former president forced himself on her in a New York department store in the 1990s.

“We strongly disagree with the flawed decision and will be filing an appeal shortly,” said Alina Habba, one of Trump’s lawyers.

Trump is facing several high-profile cases, including over his involvement in the deadly January 2021 storming of the US Capitol by his supporters repeating his allegations of fraud in the 2020 elections.

Meanwhile, Trump's legal team argued that a proposed limit on sharing documents in that case would constitute a violation of his freedom of speech.