U.S. approves shipment of first Abrams tanks to Ukraine

A total of 31 American Abrams tanks are set for deployment by Ukrainian forces, to assist an ongoing counteroffensive against the Russian invasion

The United States over the weekend approved the shipment of the first batch of its Abrams tanks to Ukraine, the military said on Monday.

According to U.S. Army Acquisition Chief Doug Bush, the tanks will arrive in Ukraine by early fall.

“They are done,” the U.S. army official told reporters.

U.S. President Joe Biden said in January that his country will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. They had been undergoing refurbishment and preparation for shipment for several months, according to U.S. media.

“Now they have to get to Europe, and then to Ukraine, along with all of the things that go with them. Ammunition, spare parts, fuel equipment, repair facilities. So you know, it's not just the tanks, it's the full package that goes with it. That's still on track,” Bush added.

In May, CNN reported that the U.S. military began training Ukrainian servicemen to operate the tanks in Germany. Earlier this year, Washington announced that it will send Abrams to Kyiv to prompt Berlin to agree on the deployment of its Leopard tanks after months of indecisiveness. To speed up the shipment, the U.S. said it would transfer the older M1-A1 models to assist Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive against the Russian invasion.