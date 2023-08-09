'Ohio voters rejected an effort by Republican lawmakers and special interests to change the state’s constitutional amendment process' says U.S. President Biden

Voters in the American Midwest’s Ohio rejected a proposal that would have targeted abortion rights, by making it more difficult to change the state’s constitution, U.S. media projected on Tuesday evening.

“Today, Ohio voters rejected an effort by Republican lawmakers and special interests to change the state’s constitutional amendment process,” U.S. President Joe Biden responded to the results in a public statement.

“This measure was a blatant attempt to weaken voters’ voices and further erode the freedom of women to make their own health care decisions. Ohioans spoke loud and clear, and tonight democracy won,” Biden added.

The "Issue 1" special election in Ohio proposed to increase the threshold to pass constitutional amendments to 60 percent of voters, instead of a simple majority of 50 percent plus one, which was aimed at thwarting a referendum scheduled for November on codifying abortion rights into the state’s constitution.

By about 10 pm Tuesday evening (0200 GMT), the "no" position to reject Issue 1 had about 57 percent of the vote, with 60 percent of votes counted, the USA Today newspaper network projected, CNN also projected it would fail.

“By rejecting Issue 1, Ohioans rejected special interests and demanded that democracy remain where it belongs — in the hands of voters, not the rich and powerful,” U.S. Senator for Ohio, Sherrod Brown, said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Despite fears of a low turnout, nearly 600,000 Ohioans had already voted early, according to the Columbus Dispatch, compared to fewer than 150,000 early votes for a similar timed August special election last year, per AFP.

The U.S. Supreme Court decided to end nationwide protection for abortion rights in 2022, in response, 58 percent of likely Ohio voters support enshrining abortion rights in their local constitution, according to polls by USA Today/Suffolk University and by Scripps News/YouGov.