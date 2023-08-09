Florida resident wins U.S. Mega Millions $1.58 billion jackpot

With odds of one in 302.6 million, the jackpot is an incredibly rare win. The lottery is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands

The American $1.58 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot was won Tuesday night by someone in the state of Florida, after nearly four months, officials announced.

There had been 31 drawings in a row without a winner, which was last won on April 18. The latest long buildup let the prize grow to be the third-largest ever in U.S. history

Now, the $1.58 billion payout could go to the winner through annuity paid out over 30 years, or as a lump sum all at once. People usually prefer the latter option, according to AP.

The lump sum for Tuesday’s jackpot would be an estimated $783.3 million, after the prize money gets subjected to federal taxes. In addition, many states also tax lottery winnings.