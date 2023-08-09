U.S. judge sets court hearing; Trump attacks special counsel on campaign trail

Former U.S. president Donald Trump also accuses current president Joe Biden of timing the trials to interfere with the upcoming election

Former U.S. president Donald Trump blasted the multiple prosecutions threatening his re-election bid, complaining that court appearances would keep him off the campaign trail for much of 2024.

Trump has had criminal trials scheduled for March and May of 2024, and a federal judge Tuesday ordered the former president to appear in court on Friday for the alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Further charges are expected over the same alleged conspiracy but focused on the state of Georgia.

Speaking in New Hampshire, Trump railed against Special Counsel Jack Smith tasked with leading the prosecution, calling him "deranged" for probing allegations that the former president illegally hoarded national security secrets, falsified business records and corruptly tried to overthrow an election. He then accused the U.S. President Joe Biden for the trials’ timing.

"How can my corrupt political opponent crooked Joe Biden put me on trial during an election campaign that I'm winning by a lot but forcing me nevertheless to spend time and money away from the campaign trail in order to fight bogus made-up accusations and charges?" Trump asked the rally crowd in Windham, New Hampshire.

"That's what they're doing: 'I'm sorry, I won't be able to go to Iowa today, I won't be able to go to New Hampshire today, because I'm sitting in a courtroom on bullshit because his attorney general charged me with something.' Terrible,” the former president asserted.

Trump currently stands accused in four criminal probes, including allegations that he covered up hush money payments to a porn star, that he endangered national security by storing classified documents at his beach club in Florida, and the federal and state investigation into overturning the 2020 elections. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. In addition, he has been involved in several civil suits.