U.S. nurse and her daughter released after abduction in Haiti

U.S. nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter were freed after being kidnapped in Haiti last month, her employer said in a statement on Wednesday.

“It is with a heart of gratitude and immense joy that we at El Roi Haiti confirm the safe release of our staff member and friend, Alix Dorsainvil and her child who were held hostage in Port au Prince, Haiti. Today we are praising God for answered prayer,” the statement by El Roi Haiti organization said as quoted by CNN.

Dorsainvil, who is married to the organization’s director, was kidnapped from their office in Port-Au-Prince together with her daughter on July 27. The NGO asked the press not to contact the victim and her family as “there is still much to process and to heal from in this situation.”

Dorsainvil, 31, is a nurse from New Hampshire, who moved to Haiti to work at a local school distributing nursing care for children. She married the El Roi Haiti’s director in 2021.

Following her abduction, the U.S. State Department ordered the departure of nonemergency government personnel from Haiti. According to a UN report, there were 1,014 kidnappings in Haiti from January to June this year, of which 256 were women, 13 girls and 24 boys.