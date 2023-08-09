The shooting occured as agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants to the suspect

The FBI agents on Wednesday during a raid shot and killed a Utah man, who allegedly made threats against U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and law enforcement officials.

The FBI in Salt Lake City said the shooting occurred early on Wednesday as agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence in Provo, south of Salt Lake City, according to Reuters.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," the agency said in a statement, adding that the incident was under review.

The statement didn't provide details about the man's identity, but a federal complaint obtained by Reuters by the U.S. Attorney's Office for Utah named the suspect as Craig Robertson.

Earlier in September he wrote posts on his Facebook page calling for the assassination of Biden and Harris, according to the complaint. He also threatened Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg when he led a criminal inquiry into former President Donald Trump.

In one of the post Robertson even said he was heading to New York to "fulfill my dream of iradicating (eradicating)" Bragg. Other threats targeted U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

According to the complaint, that the suspect faced charges over interstate threats, threats against the president, and influencing, impeding and retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by threat, Reuters reported.

This is a developing story.