At least 6 killed in Hawaii fires, thousands without power

Biden ordered 'all available federal assets on the islands to help with response'

At least six people were killed on Wednesday as wildfires swept across the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Three fires are still reported ongoing, with US President Joe Biden ordering “all available federal assets on the islands to help with the response.”

The historical town of Lahaina "has been destroyed and hundreds of local families have been displaced," said Governor Josh Green.

The wildfires, affecting both Maui and the US state’s main island, also called Hawaii, were driven by winds of up to 60 miles per hour from Hurricane Dora, a Category 4 storm some 500 miles away in the Pacific Ocean.

Some 12,000 people are without power in Hawaii as a result of the fires and heavy winds.

More than 100 firefighters battled the flames, with the severe winds preventing helicopters from aiding them on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke said emergency services were “overburdened with burn patients, people suffering from inhalation,” as 911, telephone, and cell phone services remained out of order.