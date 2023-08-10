Death toll rises to 36 as Hawaiian wildfires consume Maui

Multiple fires are still reported ongoing, with U.S. President Joe Biden ordering 'all available federal assets on the islands to help with the response'

At least 36 people have been killed in Maui County due to the raging wildfires, according to a press release from the county on Thursday.

Multiple fires on the Hawaiian island are still reported ongoing, with U.S. President Joe Biden ordering “all available federal assets on the islands to help with the response.”

Hawaii Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke said Wednesday that "the road to recovery will be long,” as the fires have destroyed hundreds of buildings in Maui, including homes and businesses, according to local officials.

Thousands of residents have been displaced on the island, state officials said.

“These were small businesses that invested in Maui. These were local residents. We need to figure out a way to help a lot of people in the next several years,” Luke said.

“It’s going to take years,” the Lt. Governo added.

Over 11,000 people were flown out of Maui just on Wednesday, Hawaii Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen said at a news conference.

Maui County helped in the evacuations, with organized buses taking more than 400 people to the airport Wednesday. Multiple airlines have also helped by flying in larger aircrafts while lowering airfares and adding extra flights.

The wildfires, affecting both Maui and the U.S. state’s main island, also called Hawaii, were driven by winds of up to 60 miles per hour from Hurricane Dora, a Category 4 storm some 500 miles away in the Pacific Ocean.