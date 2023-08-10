Trump’s aide pleads not guilty to helping hide classified documents

Nauta, Trump's longtime so-called "body man," is accused of moving boxes at the Republican ex-leader's Mar-a-Lago property in south Florida to conceal documents

Donald Trump's personal assistant Walt Nauta on Thursday pleaded not guilty to new federal charges brought over the former U.S. president’s keeping classified documents in his estate in Mar-a-Lago.

Trump is accused of mishandling dozens of top secret documents he took from the White House as he left office. The materials include blueprints on military and nuclear programs.

Nauta, Trump's longtime so-called "body man," is accused of moving boxes at the Republican ex-leader's Mar-a-Lago property in south Florida to conceal documents that had been demanded in a grand jury subpoena. He appeared at a federal courthouse in Fort Pierce to deny two new obstruction counts added to several charges he was already facing for allegedly attempting to stymie the investigation.

Carlos de Oliveira, the property manager at Mar-a-Lago, is accused of helping Nauta move some of the boxes. Trump, who is running for reelection, was also facing new charges -- including two for obstruction of justice -- but wasn't required to appear and signaled last week that he would be pleading not guilty.

Trump, who denies all wrongdoing, has now been charged with 40 felony counts in the case, mostly for alleged breaches of the Espionage Act. A trial has been set for May next year, although this will likely be pushed back.

The former president is also facing trial on charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss. U.S. prosecutors on Thursday asked a federal judge to begin Trump's trial on January 2, 2024. That date would have the hearing get underway just two weeks before the first votes are cast in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, in which Trump is the front-runner.