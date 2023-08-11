According to a 2021 bankcruptcy settlement, the family must pay $6 billion — but is shielded from future lawsuits

The US Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily halted a bankruptcy settlement over Purdue Pharma’s role in the opioid epidemic, agreeing to a request by the Biden administration.

The court will hold a hearing later this year over whether the bankruptcy plan can go ahead.

The planned restructuring stipulated that profits from the company that emerges from bankruptcy must go to fighting deadly opioid addictions. According to the deal, the Sacklers — the Jewish-American family that owns the company — must also contribute $6 billion to that.

The $6 billion pales in comparison to the money made by the company over the years selling Oxycontin, which it released in the 1990s. In addition, the bankruptcy deal shields the Sacklers from further lawsuits filed by victims of opioid abuse.

Similar court rulings between US courts and major international pharmaceutical companies, including Israel's Teva, have already been struck.

More than half a million Americans have died from opioid overdoses from 1999 to 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Many experts blame the rise in opioid-related deaths on the popularity of the drug — even if the fatal drug is not Oxycontin, numerous addicts first got hooked on it before moving on to heroin or fentanyl.

Purdue filed for bankruptcy in 2019, following years of increasing public scrutiny. The deal was originally struck in 2021, although it went through several appeals between plaintiff and defendant before it arrived at the Supreme Court.

The Sackler family has spread its name through its philanthropy, with New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art housing a Sackler Wing. The museum announced that it would drop the name two years ago, although no new name has been decided on.

In Israel, Tel Aviv University announced last month, in a joint statement with the family, that its Sackler School of Medicine would change its name as well.

Touting its slow-release mechanism, Purdue for years falsely claimed that its product was not addictive for the vast majority of the population. The mechanism is also easily bypassed by crushing the pill.

In 2010, the company released a revised formula to make it harder to bypass the slow-release mechanism.