Michigan Democratic state senator apologizes after Israel visit

The arrival of Senator Sylvia Santana to the Jewish state caused anger in the Arab-Muslim community in the United States

A Democratic state senator from Michigan has apologized to her Arab and Muslim constituents for a recent visit to Israel with some of her colleagues, the JTA website reported Thursday.

Sylvia Santana, whose district includes part of Detroit as well as Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, areas with a high concentration of Arab Muslims, posted her apology on social media.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1687950853448085504 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I recognize that my presence on this trip has aroused the anger and disappointment of many members of the Arab-Muslim community," she wrote. "As such, I sincerely apologize, ask for your forgiveness and hope you will understand that I had no malicious intent. There is no perfect combination of words I can offer that truly reflects the feelings of my heart. My only goal was to experience this area of ​​the world and improve my understanding of Michigan issues," Santana added.

She explained that the visit, which took place in late July, was an "annual trip offered to state legislators to learn more about Michigan-Israel relations."

Osama Siblani, publisher and editor of the Dearborn-based newspaper Arab American News , posted on Facebook that a meeting and reception at the Arab American-owned Custard Company in Dearborn on August 7 was canceled after the revelation of the trip, due to the anger of the Arab-American community.

"Santana's visit is a slap in the face to the Arab-American community that has supported and respected the senator," he wrote.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., speaks during a news conference in Detroit, USA.

Santana's district is close to that of the Democratic representative Rashida Tlaib, known for her anti-Israeli positions. Tlaib claimed in a 2019 interview that Arabs living in the British Mandate before the establishment of the State of Israel "provided" sanctuary for Jews after the Holocaust.

When asked in a previous TV interview if she would vote against military aid to Israel when she sits in Congress, Tlaib replied: "Absolutely."