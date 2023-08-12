Hawaii wildfire death toll rises to 67, the worst natural disaster in state's history

Hawaiian Attorney General says an investigation will be opened into the handling of the state's worst natural disaster, as the islands reel from the wildfires

Hawaii's Attorney General said Friday an investigation would be conducted into the authorities’ handling of a devastating wildfire, with at least 67 people dead from the state’s worst natural disaster.

"Without a doubt, there will be more fatalities. We don't know ultimately how many will have occurred," Hawaii’s Governor Josh Green said in a statement, after the death toll surpassed the number of people killed when a tsunami struck the Hawaiian Big Island in 1960.

Residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time, some with resentment toward the authorities. A local man told AFP he felt like he had been left to fend for himself. "Where is the government? Where are they?"

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) People walk along Main Street past wildfire damage in Lahaina, Hawaii.

"This is insane. We can't move freely, we don't get the support, now we've heard about looting,” the local resident told AFP.

"Some structures in the Lahaina water system were destroyed by the fire,” Maui's water department explained. “These conditions may have caused harmful contaminants, including benzene and other volatile organic chemicals (VOCs), to enter the water system.”

As a result, the local water authority were “advising residents to not use the tap water for drinking and cooking until further notice."

For the overall handling of the natural disaster, Hawaii's Attorney General Anne Lopez said there would be an examination of "critical decision-making and standing policies leading up to, during and after the wildfires on Maui and Hawai'i islands this week."

"My department is committed to understanding the decisions that were made before and during the wildfires and to sharing with the public the results of this review,” the attorney general added.