The death toll has earned the authorities a barrage of criticism for their handling of one of the worst natural disasters in the American archipelago's history

At least 89 people have died in wildfires that have ravaged the island of Maui, Hawaii, a heavy toll that earned the authorities a barrage of criticism on Saturday for their handling of one of the worst natural disasters in the recent history of the American archipelago.

The fires have claimed at least 89 lives, state governor John Green announced on Saturday, warning that the death toll could rise even higher.

"We've counted 89 deaths," Green said. "It's going to keep going up. We want people to prepare for that." Residents, still in shock, are just beginning to see the extent of the damage in Lahaina, virtually reduced to nothing by the force of the blaze.

Of the shops, hotels, buildings and restaurants that made this seaside town of 13,000 inhabitants so charming, almost nothing remains. A majestic banyan fig tree, a tourist attraction, was licked by the flames but seems to have survived. It now stands alone amidst the ruins.

In this desolate landscape, residents are trying to understand how the tragedy could have reached such proportions. And so is the justice system: an inquiry has been opened into the authorities' handling of the crisis.

Maui suffered numerous power cuts during the crisis and the 911 emergency number stopped working in some parts of the island, while fire warning sirens were not activated.

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer Wildfire wreckage in Lahaina, Hawaii.

With at least 89 deaths, the death toll from these fires exceeds that of the 1960 tsunami, which claimed 61 lives on the island of Hawaii. And the archipelago has probably not finished counting its dead. Search and rescue teams, accompanied by dogs, have arrived in Maui to search for any bodies, according to the county.

Some 2,207 buildings, mostly residential, were destroyed or damaged, according to the Federal Disaster Response Agency (FEMA).

The fire was "incredibly devastating", according to Jeremy Greenberg, a FEMA official interviewed on MSNBC. "These types of fires can spread over a distance equivalent to an American soccer field in 20 seconds or less." Firefighters had to battle multiple simultaneous blazes fueled by high winds, themselves fueled by the force of Hurricane Dora.