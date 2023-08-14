Survivors say there were no warnings as the fires approached residential areas

At least 96 people have died in Hawaii in what is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century, officials said on Sunday evening, warning that the figure is likely to rise.

Recovery crews with cadaver dogs continue to work their way through hundreds of homes and burned-out vehicles in Lahaina. Meanwhile, criticism is rising over the government’s inaction in the coastal town on the island of Maui, which was almost completely destroyed by the fast-moving inferno last Wednesday. Survivors now say there were no warnings as the wildfire approached.

When asked Sunday why none of the island's sirens had been activated, Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono said she would wait for the results of an investigation announced by the state's attorney general.

"I'm not going to make any excuses for this tragedy," Hirono told CNN's "State of the Union."

According to official estimates, over 2,200 buildings were damaged or destroyed as the fire tore through Lahaina, wreaking $5.5 billion in damage and leaving thousands homeless.

"The remains we're finding are from a fire that melted metal," said Maui Police Chief John Pelletier. "When we pick up the remains... they fall apart."

It was making identification difficult, he added, calling on those with missing relatives to provide DNA samples that could speed up the process. Pelletier said cadaver dogs still had a vast area to cover in the search for what could still be hundreds of people who are unaccounted for.