Trump could be handed Georgia indictment this week

Legal investigators looking into Donald Trump's actions to overturn the 2020 US election in the U.S. state of Georgia are starting to present evidence to a grand jury, in what could lead to an indictment for the former President.

This would be the fourth time this year that officials bring charges against the 77-year-old Republican, and could lead to the first ever televised trial of a former president in the history of the United States.

"There will be multiple co-defendants more likely than not, showing a pattern of unlawful conduct to overturn the election in Georgia: hacking, false statements, harassment, etc," Georgia State University political analyst Anthony Kreis said in a social media post.

Legal experts anticipate that an official indictment could come by Tuesday. These analysts predict that Fani Willis, the prosecutor from the Atlanta area, will combine the accusations against Trump and others involved into a single case using Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig Donald Trump in court in New York, USA.

Georgia is an important state in American politics, as President Joe Biden won the state by a small number of votes in 2020 that helped swing the electoral college in his favor.

The current legal situation could be a problem for Trump as he runs to be his party's nominee for the 2024 election. Even if he becomes president again, he can't use the presidential powers to pardon himself in Georgia.

Trump has been posting messages on his Truth Social platform, saying that this is all silly and urging a local election official not to talk to the grand jury. He also said, "The people who cheated and stole the election were the ones doing the wrong things, and they should be punished."